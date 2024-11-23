Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly backing Teck's Highland Valley Copper mine life extension project

Photo: KTW file photo Highland Valley Copper mine

A group of First Nations have come out in support of Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine life extension project.

Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine (HVC) is looking to extend its shelf life an additional 12 years to 2040, through an expansion of its existing infrastructure.

The Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly (CNA) — a not-for-profit organization formed in 2013 to manage and administer agreements relating to the Teck Highland Valley Copper mine on behalf of eight area Indigenous bands — has thrown its support behind the endeavour.

“This decision follows extensive and deliberate engagement in the Environmental Assessment process and conditions, rooted in the assertion of n?e?képmx rights and title over our territory, including the Highland Valley,” the CNA said in a press release issued Friday.

The CNA said its support is based on a careful assessment of the project’s impacts and its ability to secure appropriate mitigations.

“Through our technical review of the project, we provided over 1,200 comments to ensure that the impacts were comprehensively evaluated,” Sarah Desrosiers, CNA’s territorial stewardship and implementation manager, said in the release.

Chief Christine Walkem, CNA board chair and Chief of Cook’s Ferry Band, said their support is not unconditional.

"Our support for the Project is not without conditions," she said. “We are clear in our expectations for oversight, compliance and enforcement. Our support reflects our vision for a future where n?e?képmx lands are managed with respect for our laws, principles and values.”

According to the CNA, its support “also means support for the employment and contracting opportunities that contribute to the socio-economic well-being of members, offering jobs across various sectors, including environmental stewardship, technical roles, and support services.”

The CNA represents the Ashcroft Indian Band, Boston Bar First Nation, Coldwater Indian Band, Cook’s Ferry Indian Band, Nicomen Indian Band, Nooaitch Indian Band, Shackan Indian Band and the Siska Indian Band.

Teck's plans call for the extension of two open pits, increased tailings storage capacity, infrastructure upgrades, a landfill relocation and increased water usage. The project will also include the potential realignment of a section of Highway 97C.

A first-of-its-kind

B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) has been holding a public comment period on its draft environmental assessment process report on the project, and the CNA says it helped shape the document.

In the release, it says it addressed potential impacts and mitigation measures to water and air quality, wetlands and riparian ecosystems, food sovereignty and socioeconomics through their participation

“CNA actively held the pen to ensure an equal weighting of n?e?képmx Knowledge and Western insights into the application,” the organization stated in its release. “This was the first time in the province’s history that an Indigenous Organization directly authored parts of an environmental assessment application."

Starting in 2013, CNA negotiated agreements that go beyond revenue sharing to address cultural and community priorities, laying the groundwork for meaningful participation in decision-making, the CNA release stated.

According to the EAO, 16 First Nations have been participating in the assessment.

Last week, the Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation (SSN), came out against the project, saying it would have further impacts on the environment.

Once the comment period closes, the EAO will update its report to reflect submissions from participating First Nations and feedback from the public. It expects to provide that report to the ministers of environment and mines sometime next month.

Teck estimates the expansion would yield 1.95 million tonnes of additional copper over the life of the project. The expansion would take three years to complete and Teck says it would sustain an average of 1,300 jobs and create $435 million in additional GDP during the construction of the project.