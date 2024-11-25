Kamloops man convicted of sex assault, choking after judge refuses to go along with defence

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops man who raped and choked his friend did not have consent just because she did not say the words “no” or “stop."

That’s what a judge ruled following Good Leary's he-said, she-said trial in B.C. Supreme Court on charges of sexual assault and assault by choking, convicting him on both counts.

Leary, 48, was charged in relation to a March 5, 2022, incident at his Kamloops home.

The victim, who cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban, said she has known Leary for more than a decade. She said they used to exchange flirty texts and she found him attractive.

On the day of the incident, Leary invited the woman over after sending her a sexually suggestive message. The woman said she had previously told Leary she was not looking for sex.

Inside his home, Leary forced himself on the woman and choked her while he raped her.

At trial, Leary’s lawyer argued that the woman’s evidence should not be believed, in part because she never said no or told Leary to stop, and because she never tried to leave his house.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith said he could not go along with such assertions.

"For me to reason that [her] evidence is less worthy of belief because her evidence is that she remained silent and passive, or failed to resist Mr. Leary’s advances, is to rely on myths and stereotypes about sexual assault complainants and to judge [her] credibility based on discrepancies between her behaviour and the actions of an expected victim of sexual assault,” Smith said in court on Tuesday.

"Such reasoning is an error of law and I decline to engage in it."

Smith dismissed the suggestion that the victim made up the allegations because she was a scorned lover.

"This argument is entirely without merit,” he said.

"Regardless of the strength of the evidence that a sexual assault complainant was scorned, it is an error of law to discredit them by relying on the myth and stereotype that scorned women fabricate allegations of sexual assault."

Leary is not in custody. Lawyers will return to court on Dec. 9 to set a date for his sentencing hearing.