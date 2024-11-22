No one will be charged as BC Highway Patrol wraps investigation into school bus crash near 100 Mile House

Photo: BC Highway Patrol This bus left Highway 97 and went down a 50-foot embankment near 100 Mile House on June 21.

Police say no charges will be laid in connection with a school bus crash on Highway 97 near 100 Mile House in June — a wreck that injured dozens, some of whom are still recovering, and left children scared to ride the bus.

The BC Highway Patrol on Friday released the results of a five-month investigation into the crash, which injured more than 30 people and led to the death of a man in his 70s, who died while crossing the highway to help out.

BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael McLaughlin described the incident as “two tragic accidents” that played out in succession that will not result in charges against either driver.

On June 21, a School District 27 bus drove off the highway north of Lac La Hache, plunging down a 50-foot embankment near Butler Road. A Good Samaritan who stopped was struck and killed by a passing SUV as he attempted to get to the crash site.

“The official cause [of the bus crash] is going to be deemed an unforeseeable medical event that caused the driver to become incapacitated,” McLaughlin told Castanet Kamloops.

The crash sent at least 17 people to hospital, and there were many injuries — ranging from bruises to broken bones.

McLaughlin said some people involved in the crash are still dealing with their injuries.

“There's a lot of children who are still recovering from physical injuries, and a lot of them are still scared to be on or around school buses,” he said.

The bus was carrying 31 elementary students in grades 6 and 7, as well as four adults, back to 100 Mile House and Horse Lake elementary schools following a field trip to Gavin Lake.

The 60-year-old driver of the school bus, a woman form the Cariboo area, is still recovering from serious, life-altering injuries. She will not be charged with any offences, McLaughlin said.

“This was a five month investigation," he said. "We took this very seriously, because with more than 30 victims at a bus crash, that's a very unusual event, and it hit the community very hard."

He said the BC Highway Patrol executed search warrants, reviewed in-car computers and video evidence, took witness statements and carefully examined the scene, which was combed over by expert collision investigators.

“After all that, we've gathered very solid evidence that suggests there's no criminality behind this collision,” McLaughlin said.

Immediately following the crash, the 70-year-old man from an unrelated vehicle stopped to help the victims of the initial bus crash and was struck and killed by an SUV coming the other way.

According to McLaughlin, the driver of the SUV could not see the aftermath of the school bus collision due to a bend in the highway, and her last-second efforts to evade the pedestrian did not work.

He said all the evidence police gathered suggests the SUV was driving at or below the speed limit, and the driver showed no signs of impairment, carelessness or distraction.

“The driver did everything they reasonably could to avoid the pedestrian, and unfortunately, it was just another tragic accident, so we had two tragic collisions happen in quick succession," McLaughlin said. "Neither one is criminal."

McLaughlin said the BC Highway Patrol and 100 Mile RCMP Victim’s Services met with the families of the victims at 100 Mile House Elementary School Thursday night to explain the results of the investigation and answer questions.

McLaughlin described the meeting as “intense.”

“There was a lot of strong emotions still,” McLaughlin said, noting concerns were raised about children having the resources to feel safe again.

He said School District 27 has provided counsellors for affected students and is encouraging them to reach out to their principal to arrange support.