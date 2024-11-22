Kamloops RCMP searching for suspects after early-morning demolition derby, getaway

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops Mounties are working to track down a trio of suspects they say fled from police in a truck while hauling a trailer that damaged parked cars in the downtown core early Friday morning.

According to police, officers attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle while patrolling the Halston Connector, but it took off toward Mount Paul Way where officers failed once again to get the driver to stop.

The truck and trailer then turned onto the highway, struck a semi and entered the downtown, where its trailer struck hit parked vehicles before dislodging on Battle Street, according to police.

“The suspects continued on in the truck, then abandoned it on Bluff Place and fled on foot,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Three suspects were seen running throughout the downtown and through backyards, as police officers, including the police dog service unit, looked for them.”

Another vehicle was located inside the trailer, and police found guns in the vehicle.

A dog was also located inside the truck and taken to the animal shelter.

The truck, described as a silver crew cab with a canopy, was reported stolen out of Williams Lake and the trailer stolen from Quesnel, police said.

Mounties are now asking that downtown residents check their security cameras after the three suspects made their escape this morning.

“Occurrences such as these which involve the presence of stolen vehicles and firearms, are very concerning to police and the public, and we are asking residents to please check their video and dash cameras for any alerts from the early morning hours that could be related to this ongoing investigation,” Evelyn said.

The trailer has since been towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported to police.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.