'People were respectful'; Hundreds attend open house on proposed North Kamloops shelter

Photo: Castanet More than 200 people, including members of the public and agency representatives, packed into a room at McArthur Sport and Event Centre to discuss a proposed North Shore shelter.

A room inside McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre was buzzing Thursday as hundreds of people with various perspectives on a new 44-bed shelter proposed for Tranquille Road gathered for an open house hosted by the City of Kamloops.

And the conversations didn’t stop after lights went out. As tables and chairs were being packed away, half an hour after the event’s official end, members of the public, city councillors and business representatives remained speaking in small groups in hallways and outside the building.

Bob Hughes, CEO of ASK Wellness, the non-profit selected by BC Housing to run the proposed shelter, said the high turnout showed people had a lot of questions — but discourse remained civil.

“People were respectful,” he said.

Hughes said he heard concerns about the overall impact of the toxic drug supply and homelessness from people who felt nothing was being done to address their concerns. He also heard worries about the potential neighbourhood impact of the shelter, which is proposed on a temporary basis for a lot at 142 Tranquille Rd., the former site of Butler Auto and RV.

“One of the takeaways for me in this was the importance of our neighbourhood liaison role — and that is something critical," he said.

"One business owner, I thought it was brilliant, [said] 'Could you do some kind of survey once every quarter to get our feedback on what's working, what's not?’”

The shelter would be operated by ASK Wellness with support from BC Housing, which is leasing the site on a temporary basis from landowner ARPA Investments. The property is slated for redevelopment in the next handful of years.

Located inside the former Butler Auto and RV office, the shelter is envisioned to include a number of supports and services for vulnerable people through collaboration with multiple community groups.

Opinions mixed

The shelter faces opposition from business owners and neighbours, many of whom say they already have to deal with an overwhelming amount of crime, vandalism and other forms of street disorder.

A temporary use permit is necessary for the shelter to operate, and city council will be asked to make a decision on the matter next week.

North Shore resident Beth Lynch told Castanet Kamloops she hopes council will reject the plan because there’s “enough crime in our area.”

“Every night our yard’s broken into, or we're finding people's clothes in our vehicle or finding syringes on the ground. They’re saying that this is supposed to stop that. But what happened when we had The Loop,” Lynch said, referring to the Tranquille drop-in centre, which shuttered this summer.

“It didn't stop it from being all over the place. It was still all over town.”

Business owner Jess Santos, who runs Haus of Misfit on Tranquille Road, said she attended to show her support for setting up a shelter to help vulnerable people.

“They're humans, and they deserve a place to go, and they deserve dignity, and they deserve not to die on the streets,” Santos said, adding she's seen “a lot of naysayers try to speak for businesses on Tranquille.”

“I basically came to show my support as a business owner, because I don't need people on Facebook to speak for me. I can speak for myself."

The Kamloops Food Policy Council’s Kent Fawcett said those who work out of The Stir on Tranquille have tried to build relationships with vulnerable people who frequent the property, and have found there’s been a lot of mutual respect.

“The shelter is necessary,” Fawcett said, adding it would be a stepping stone where people can get the help they need.

'How else are you going to do it?'

Chris Rose, who has sat on the ASK Wellness board and worked with Out Of The Cold, said he supports the shelter.

“It's absolutely essential that there's something for these people," he told Castanet Kamloops.

"We have a responsibility to care for those who are homeless, and how else are you going to do it if you don’t provide some kind of facility for them?"

Darlene DeNeef said she didn’t agree with the site selected for the shelter.

“Not that they don't deserve any shelter, but that's a really bad location,” she said, noting it’s in the heart of the business district and situated at the entrance to the corridor.

DeNeef said she was concerned about newcomers to the city seeing “riff raff," buggies and tents.

“You’ve got people who are visiting the town, the city, and they’ve got to look at a homeless shelter,” she said.

Another man, who declined to give his name to Castanet Kamloops, said he was frustrated that, as a neighbour of the property in question, he wasn't consulted earlier about the plan.

He said he was concerned the shelter would attract "parasitic individuals that prey upon the weak," and he didn't think that concern had been sufficiently addressed.

Hughes touts community support

The event was an open house, with informational posters set up around the room. Representatives from several groups — BC Housing, ASK Wellness, Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society, the City of Kamloops, RCMP and the city’s Community Services division, among others — conversed casually with attendees.

Hughes said the representation from other agencies at Thursday’s event spoke to the vision they aim to achieve at the shelter.

“This isn't just ASK going out and going renegade, we've got a really large team looking to support us,” he said.

Some people told Castanet Kamloops they were frustrated there was no official presentation or question and answer period.

Despite that, Hughes said he was “peppered” with queries — some from people who were “really pissed off” about the plan.

“They were able to actually have direct time. If it was somebody up on the stage, all it takes is one person to boo and then the next thing you know, there’s hostility. You're shutting it down. This went for two full hours," he said.

"I just think it was a model to be considered.”

'That's democracy'

Coun. Stephen Karpuk said while some didn’t like the lack of a question and answer period, others were thankful they could bring their concerns to someone one-on-one and didn’t have to speak in front of a crowd.

Karpuk said he was there to learn as much as the public, noting he still has questions of his own he would like to have answered.

“I'm grateful for the amount of people that were here tonight. I think this shows public engagement,” he said, adding he hopes people were able to take away some facts about the proposed shelter so misinformation won't easily propagate.

“You have to respect someone can have a difference of opinion, but at least if we've had that fulsome discourse and back and forth, then we've done something — and that's what democracy is about. You don't always have to agree, but as long as you can do it in a civil way, and everyone gets a little bit further ahead by their understanding at the end, then we made some progress.”

As Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson mingled with community members in the room, he told Castanet he wants to see more recovery-focused facilities — separate from harm reduction.

“I hope democracy is going to pull through,” he said, noting the majority of attendees he spoke with at Thursday's event didn’t want to see the shelter move forward.

“That’s democracy — that’s the majority of the people don’t want something. Why would you continue doing the same thing over and over again?”

Earlier this month, the mayor was asked to leave council chambers over a conflict of interest he previously declared involving ARPA owner Joshua Knaak, whom the mayor sued for defamatio in June.