Kamloops Mounties expected to have body cams by January

Photo: Contributed These police body-worn cameras will soon be in use across the country.

Kamloops Mounties can be expected to be wearing new police body cameras early next year as the RCMP begins implementing the recording devices province wide.

The BC RCMP held a news conference on the rollout of body-worn cameras Thursday at their headquarters in Surrey.

Mission will be the first of several communities included in the initial province wide rollout, followed by Tofino and Ucluelet, Cranbrook, BC Highway Patrol, Kamloops, Prince George, Kelowna and Fort St. John.

“This will all be in the initial weeks of the rollout,” said Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commanding officer for the RCMP in B.C.

Though no exact dates for each detachment’s rollout were provided, according to police, detachments in the north and Southeast District — like Kamloops — will receive the cameras between January and May.

McDonald told Castanet the Kamloops detachment was chosen for the initial rollout because it is a large detachment, was willing to participate and has the capabilities to support the cameras right away.

More info to come

Another news conference has been planned for next week at the Kamloops RCMP detachment, at which Supt. Jeff Pelley will discuss the cameras and rollout, including a timeline.

That rollout will likely mirror the one next week in Mission.

Insp. Ted Lewko, officer in charge of the Mission RCMP detachment, said his officers will receive body-worn cameras starting next week for in-person training.

“Members will be issued their individual cameras at the in-person training sessions and are then expected to start their current or next shift operating the cameras,” Lewko said.

Police say they plan to distribute 3,000 cameras over the next 12 to 18 months across B.C.

“We can't do it all in one just from a capacity issue,” McDonald said, noting they chose communities for the pilot that could accommodate the devices right away.

The national police force will distribute body cameras to 144 B.C. detachments in 150 municipalities that provide policing for 75 per cent of the provincial population. The cameras are expected to be in use by all frontline RCMP officers by early 2026.

When in use

The national RCMP unveiled its country-wide roll-out plan on Nov. 14, saying it expects 90 per cent of the detachments to be using the cameras by November 2025. Implementing body cameras en masse is a move Mounties say will increase transparency with the public, increase police accountability and enhance safety and evidence gathering.

Kamloops is among 86 detachments across Canada to begin training to use the cameras.

Nationally, the RCMP said that over the next nine months, an average of 1,000 frontline officers per month will begin using body worn cameras and their digital evidence management system.

Once in use, officers will be required to activate their cameras as soon as they unbuckle their seat belts whenever responding to a call for service. The cameras must also be activated when taking statements in the field, and when interacting with persons in custody.

Whenever possible, officers are to advise the public when their camera is recording, however, this may not be possible in the event of an emergency situation when police are trying to address an active threat, RCMP national media relations advised.

The cameras intended to be on when attending a call, initiating contact with the public and recording information to support the execution of their duties.

A red light will indicate when the camera is on, and green will indicate it’s not recording.

Police said the cameras will be allowed to be used when police attend people’s homes, but not in washrooms, hospitals, treatment centres or religious spaces unless there are exigent circumstances.

The cameras will not be used for 24-hour surveillance, facial recognition, strip-searches or internal body-cavity searches, or during incidents of a sensitive nature.

They also can be turned off when officers are taking formal statements or discussing an investigation with another officer.

Keeping the camera off

The cameras remain powered on during an officer’s entire shift, but a button must be held for three seconds to begin recording audio and video. The camera automatically saves the 30 seconds of footage, without sound, prior to an officer activating the device, which police say is important to show what led to an officer recording.

Asked during last week’s national press briefing how police will ensure officers don’t fail to hit record on calls and what consequences they’ll face for it, RCMP Insp. Jordan Arthur said supervisors will be required to periodically review the footage.

He said if officers display a pattern of not activating their cameras, the RCMP’s code of conduct will guide disciplinary actions.

“It's incumbent upon the supervisors to ensure the members are adhering to our policy and to those standards,” Arthur said.

On Wednesday, McDonald said a member of the public can ask not to be recorded and it will be at the officer’s discretion — based on policy and the nature of the incident — whether they can agree to that request.

“Having a tool that makes our actions visible provides clear evidence, and they also result in a reduction of public complaints — this is an initiative the BC RCMP wholeheartedly supports,” he said.

Retention of footage

Video will be stored in a managed cloud-based service provided by the vendor, Axon Public Safety Canada Inc.

Officers will not be able to edit or delete the video footage, and must place their camera on a docking station at the end of their shifts. Officers also only have access to their own camera footage.

The retention period for the footage is to be between one month and two years, but that is just the minimum, and footage storage will vary by the type of incident caught on tape.

According to the RCMP, video that is considered transitory or “of no business value” will be discarded after 30 days.

Recordings relating to an investigation or occurrence, however, will be retained for a minimum of two years. Various types of aggravated assault have retention periods of eight to 20 years, depending on the severity of the offence. Sexual assault files have a retention period of 20 years. First and second degree murder files have retention periods of 70 years, according to a spokesperson for RCMP national media relations.

“Generally speaking, the more serious the offence, the longer the retention period," RCMP spokesperson Camille Boily-Lavoie told Castanet.

Transparency and costs

The RCMP are guided by the Privacy Act in regard to disclosure of cameras' recordings. In some cases, videos will be released to media outlets when public interest outweighs the privacy of the individual. Through the Privacy Act, individuals can request footage taken of them by the police.

McDonald said that in “exceptional circumstances” the footage may be released to the media.

Asked why police say the cameras will improve transparency when Canadian privacy legislation will prohibit public access to body-worn camera footage, McDonald noted that watchdog agencies, such as the Independent Investigations Office of BC, will have access to unedited footage for their purposes.

“That’s where the transparency and accountability comes from,” McDonald said.

If a complaints commission or court requires access to body-cam video, that clip can be shared through a secure link.

Cameras will be replaced every 30 months. Eventually, the national police force will have between 10,000 and 15,000 body-worn cameras in use.

The body-worn camera project is funded by the federal government’s 2020 commitment to the RCMP to provide $238.5 million over six years with an additional $50 million annually in operating funding.

McDonald said there is a requirement for municipalities to provide funding for the body worn cameras. Asked how much that’s expected to be, he said about $3,000 per camera.

Body cams are currently in use by a number of municipal police forces across Canada, including Vancouver, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto.

The RCMP has already field-tested the cameras in 11 detachments.