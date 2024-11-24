Alzheimer Society of B.C. in need of volunteer to chair Kamloops walk committee

Photo: Kamloops IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is seeking Kamloops volunteers to make sure its annual fundraiser will be up to snuff.

The annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is Canada’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, raising money that goes toward programs and research.

The society is calling for a walk committee chair in Kamloops.

“As a walk chair, you can bring ideas to life and create a special day for everyone,” said Andrea Campbell, the Vernon walk chair for six years and a support and education coordinator with the society.

“You play a key role in starting important conversations about dementia in your community.”

Walk chairs serve as ambassadors for the society by building relationships with volunteers, the public and local businesses to supper the event through participation, fundraising and sponsorships, the society said.

Each event across B.C. is dedicated to an individual or group affected by dementia, or someone who has made valuable contributions to those living with dementia.

“Our committee likes to create themes that celebrate the people we’re honouring,” Campbell said.

“This year, the honouree was a teacher who has always loved bright colours. Participants dressed in tie-dye, we blew bubbles and made all our decorations colourful. It was so much fun.”

The society is in need of walk chairs across seven communities in B.C., including Kamloops.

Anyone interested in taking up the role is asked to contact Nick Dunn with the society at 604-742-4908 or by email at [email protected].

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. says an estimated 85,000 British Columbians live with dementia. The annual walk is supported by over 300 volunteers across 20 communities.