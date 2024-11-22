Historic Italian opera to be live-streamed at Paramount Theatre

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A live New York performance of an opera more than a century old will be screened this weekend at the Paramount Theatre on Victoria Street.

Tosca is the third performance in a series of eight by the New York Metropolitan Opera that will be live-streamed at the theatre following a fundraising campaign over the summer.

The Kamloops Film Society said soprano Lise Davidsen will star as the “passionate title diva” of the production. Tenor Freddie De Tommaso will make his company debut as Cavaradossi and will be joined by baritone Quinn Kelsey as Scarpia.

Maestro Xian Zhand will lead the performance of Giacomo Puccini’s original score, which will feature some of his “most memorable melodies,” according to the KFS.

According to the Metropolitan Opera, Tosca was first performed in Rome in 1900.

Tosca will be live-streamed at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets and information on the remainder of the performances is available online.