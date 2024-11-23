Kamloops Mounties ask for help collecting toys, gift cards for kids in need

Photo: Castanet Kamloops police officers and crime prevention volunteers collect toys during the 2023 Stuff the Cruiser event.

Kamloops Mounties are once again asking the public for help — but instead of a suspect, they're only asking you to be on the lookout for toys.

In a news release, the Kamloops RCMP detachment and crime prevention volunteers said the annual Stuff the Cruiser event will take place later this month, where they’ll be accepting donations of toys, gift cards and cash.

The items received will be delivered to Christmas Amalgamated, which will then sort and deliver the items to families throughout Kamloops.

“Coming out to drop off a gift, or even just to say hello, is a great way for the community to help spread holiday cheer,” said Cpl. Dana Napier of the Kamloops RCMP Detachment Crime Prevention Unit.

“We’ve been holding this event for a number of years now and every year, we’re just so impressed by the generosity of those in the community.”

Mounties collected more than $8,000 worth of donations last year that were distributed to local kids and teens through holiday hampers, and nearly $6,000 the year before that.

Napier and the crime prevention volunteers will be joined on location by Sergeant Safety Bear, according to the press release.

“Christmas Amalgamated is always excited by the generous gifts it receives, and the RCMP volunteers are always thanked warmly by the public for their efforts in this event,” said Sandro Piroddi, coordinator of the Kamloops RCMP Crime Prevention Unit.

“It's a great way to give back to the community and help those in need this holiday season.”

Mounties will be holding this year’s Stuff the Cruiser event outside the Toys R Us in Sahali from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Unwrapped donations can also be dropped off at the North Shore Community Policing Office during operating hours.