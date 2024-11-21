One dead after Coquihalla Highway crash between Hope and Merritt

Photo: DriveBC. The Highway 5 Coquihalla Highway camera from , on Nov. 20, 2024, at 4:15 p.m.

One person has died after a serious collision on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

After 9 p.m. on Nov. 20, a vehicle collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 5 near the Great Bear Snowshed.

A section of the northbound lanes on the Coquihalla Highway was closed at 9:50 p.m. due to the crash and did not reopen until 7 a.m. on Nov. 21.

Paramedics were called to the crash at 9:15 p.m. just south of the Great Bear Snowshed.

"Two ambulances with primary care paramedics responded to the scene,” says public information officer Rachelle Bown. "Paramedics did not transport any patients to hospital.”

Cpl. Dave Noon says the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was called to the scene as well. LMD-ICARS is responsible for the forensic reconstruction of collisions that result in serious injury or death between Pemberton and Boston Bar.

BC Coroners Service confirms one person died in the crash.

No further details are being released about the deceased.

At the time of the crash, there were no highway alerts, but Environment Canada had issued snowfall warnings for the three mountain highways on Nov. 17, including the Coquihalla, Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass.