Opening weekend at Sun Peaks gets underway on Saturday

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort This photo taken on Wednesday shows conditions at Sun Peaks Resort, which is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday.

Sun Peaks Resort will open for the 2024-25 ski season this weekend with a foot off fresh snow.

Canada’s second largest ski area opens at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. All lifts are slated to be running, including the new West Bowl Express chairlift, which will carry skiers and riders to a top elevation of Tod Mountain. The 35-kilometre Nordic trail network for cross country skiers will also be open.

In a news release, the resort said recent cool temperatures and a foot of new snow over the past week has led to a current mid-mountain snow depth of about 80 centimetres — more than 2.5 feet.

“The anticipation of opening the West Bowl Express chairlift and knowing guests will again be able to explore the West Bowl terrain with ease is something that we’ve been looking forward to for months,” Aaron Macdonald, chief marketing and communications officer for Sun Peaks Resort, said in the release.

“This new high speed detachable quad lift and improvements to the West Bowl zone, including new trails and terrain, has transformed this upper area of Tod Mountain. We thought what better way to celebrate than by giving a few lucky guests those coveted first chairs.”

The resort has numerous initiatives planned for opening weekend.

Skiers arriving early to the Sunburst and Sundance chairlifts between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. will receive complimentary cinnamon buns. Harry Bear will also join the festivities, a favourite with the kids, and the annual Après & Ales celebration will take place at Masa’s Bar + Grill from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with every ticket and pass holder receiving a beverage courtesy of Granville Island Brewing.

All guests riding the West Bowl Express chairlift on Saturday will have the opportunity to ring the newly gifted, cast iron bell from Doppelmayr's head office in Austria, which will be mounted at the base of the West Bowl Express.

First to ride the new lift

To make the opening of the new chairlift, the resort is holding a draw in which eight winners plus a guest will be the first to ride the new lift. All contestants need to do is fill out an online form by 11:59 p.m. Thursday evening. Winners will be notified Friday morning.