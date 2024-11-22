Candle-lit concert series featuring only Christmas music is coming to Kamloops

Photo: Fever

A concert series made up entirely of classic Christmas carols and Christmas movie soundtracks will be held at Monte Creek Winery next month.

Fever’s Candlelight Concert Series is intended to provide a unique live musical experience to audiences by lighting the venue with thousands of candles.

The Listeso String Quartet will play songs such as All I Want for Christmas Is You, Christmas Time is Here and Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer, among a dozen others.

The Holiday-themed concert will be held ay Monte Creek Winery on Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. and 8: 30 p.m.

Tickets and further information is available online.