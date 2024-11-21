Kamloops skating club hosting free event drawing hundreds of regional figure skaters to compete

Photo: Valleyview Figure Skating Club The Valleyview Figure Skating Club is hosting a competition for skaters across the Okanagan this weekend.

An event hosted this weekend by a Kamloops figure skating club is expected to draw 500 skaters of all skill levels from across the Interior.

The Okanagan Interclub Figure Skating Competition will take place on McArthur Island, running Friday through Sunday.

The Valleyview Figure Skating Club is hosting the event, which is free to attend.

“Bring the family and come out and watch some double axles, flying camel spins and fancy footwork,” the club said in a statement.

The club said Kamloops businesses have donated more than $4,000 in prizes for daily raffle basket draws and silent auctions. There will also be 50/50 tickets on sale, and a number of vendors.

The event will take place at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8:20 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

More details can be found on the event's Facebook page.