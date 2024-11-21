Striking Canada Post workers on Kamloops picket line say they're not going anywhere

Photo: Josh Dawson Striking CUPW Local 758 workers on Seymour Street Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Striking postal workers in Kamloops say they will to hold the picket line for as long as it takes as mediation continues with Canada Post.

Canadian Union of Postal Workers employees walked off the job on Thursday night. In Kamloops, striking workers blocked trucks from leaving a Canada Post facility on Dalhouse Drive.

The job action coincided with about 55,000 other CUPW employees across the country.

A special mediator between the workers and Canada Post was appointed Monday, but acting CUPW Local 758 president Aaron Arseneau says he’s heard progress at the negotiating table has been slow moving.

“Another mediator was appointed as of Monday, so that makes two that will be mediating now,” he said.

“If the movement goes this slow then we’ll be out for a while, and we really don’t want to get legislated back.”

The union is asking for a 24 per cent wage increase over four years, but Canada Post has offered an 11.5 per cent increase. Other issues include job security, benefits and contract work for parcel delivery on weekends.

Canada Post and the union have agreed to continue delivering government benefit cheques, such as the Canada Child Benefit, old age security and the Canada Pension Plan, during the labour disruption. The Crown corporation said seniors and others who rely on mail service will receive timely financial assistance.

'Morale is up'

Arseneau said striking workers are manning the picket line in shifts, but they are scaling back after first vowing to picket around the clock.

“We're toning it back a little bit now because all the mail trucks are stopped pretty much — there's nothing else coming in,” he said.

“We don't need to be sitting out at 2 in the morning necessarily right now, so we're dialling it back and then we're making the shifts we are keeping bigger with more people.”

Arseneau said CUPW Local 758 represents more than 200 members in Kamloops, Merritt, Cache Creek, Clearwater, Barriere, Chase and Lillooet.

“Everybody's morale is up still really high, and we're all still fully united to keep pushing and fighting for the contract that we know we need,” he said.