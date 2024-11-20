Organizers expect good show at Sunday's Santa Claus Parade

Photo: KTW file

Organizers are busy putting the finishing touches on the Downtown Kamloops Santa Claus Parade, which will see thousands of people lining Victoria Street this weekend.

The parade, presented by Thompson Rivers University, will get underway at 4 p.m. on Sunday, featuring entries from an assortment of local businesses, community groups and performers.

Parade organizer Alexandra Eaket told Castanet she's expecting an entertaining event.

“We’re making sure our participants are ready and they have everything they need, sorting out traffic and making sure the live stream is good to go,” said Eaket, who is the marketing and events co-ordinator for Downtown Kamloops.

“And we’re also decorating our Downtown Kamloops float."

For those who don't want to stand outside, the parade will be live-streamed in the Paramount Theatre with the feed also running on Castanet Kamloops. The broadcast will be hosted by Eaket and Bryce Herman.

As part of the live stream, Castanet reporters will be hitting the pavement to cover the event live.

The theme of this year’s parade is Holiday Movie Magic.

For more information, including the route map and road closure information, click here.