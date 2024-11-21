Kamloops Search and Rescue might land long-awaited headquarters in Rayleigh

Photo: TNRD A preliminary design of what a potential Kamloops Search and Rescue headquarters would look like along Devick Road in Rayleigh. The project is now being visualized as a shared space with Kamloops Fire Rescue.

Kamloops Search and Rescue is finalizing a potential location for a long-sought headquarters — with sights set this time on a plot of land in Rayleigh.

On Thursday, staff will ask the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors for its blessing to create a preliminary design and budget estimate, with the City of Kamloops and KSAR, for a shared search and rescue headquarters and firehall on Devick Road in Rayleigh.

KSAR is currently located on Mission Flats Road, but throughout 2024 has been working with the TNRD and the City of Kamloops to find another location.

The two-in-one facility concept is being recommended for further discussion as it will likely produce construction and operational cost savings, according to the TNRD report.

The report states the TNRD, the city, KSAR and Stantec Architecture have met regularly throughout the year to evaluate locations and options for the development of a SAR headquarters, ultimately landing on a city-owned property along Devick Road.

The city has offered up the land at no cost, and an initial design and cost estimate of $5.7 million was determined.

That plan has since been amended to include KFR, which needs a replacement for its No. 5 firehall in Rayleigh.

“Both KFR and KSAR are willing to further investigate how a joint facility could be designed and used,” the regional district staff report stated.

“The general concept would be to share meeting, training and office space in the centre of the building, with each agency having their own devoted bays on either side of the building for vehicle and equipment storage.”

Staff say more work on conceptual plans is needed, but preliminary talks have been well received.

If the concept is deemed viable, staff say they will ask the board for direction regarding a funding strategy, which could come from the TNRD via grants or a loan.

The report states KSAR has $250,000 in reserve funds it will commit to the project, and would launch a $1-million fundraising campaign.

The city and TNRD would still need to determine their cost split for the project — be it a 50/50 agreement or otherwise.

KSAR has been in search of a new facility for its headquarters for the past two years, since parting ways with the Cooper Family Foundation.

The foundation had been in the process of building KSAR a new home at the corner of York Avenue and Eighth Street to share with Search, Recovery and Detection K9s of British Columbia (SRD K9s) as their Wings Above Kamloops recipients.

The facility has since been completed and is occupied by SRD K9s, but KSAR is still without a permanent home.