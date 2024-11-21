Kamloops fraudster who bilked feds for $20K in EI scam pleads guilty

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man has admitted to fraudulently collecting more than $20,000 in employment insurance.

John Floyd Albiston, 54, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court to six counts of making a false claim.

At an earlier hearing, a prosecutor outlining the case against Albiston said he worked for 39 weeks in 2018 and 2019 while fraudulently collecting EI payments totalling $20,919. During the same period, Albiston earned nearly $59,000 in employment income.

EI is only paid to people who are unemployed. Every recipient is required to provide a statement every two weeks that they have not earned any income.

Albiston is a concrete worker who was on EI as recently as this year. His lawyer previously said he was using drugs while the offences were being committed and making “very poor decisions.”

He pleaded guilty in August, but those pleas were withdrawn after a judge took issue with a joint submission that would have seen no jail time served.

Albiston, who is not in custody, will undergo a pre-sentence report prior to sentencing. Lawyers will return to court to set a date for that on Jan. 20.