Owner of defunct Kamloops daycare denies any knowledge of $113K fraud, blames ex-husband

Photo: KTW file

The owner of a former Kamloops daycare accused of inflating her numbers by 100 kids to bilk the provincial government out of more than $113,000 says she is the real victim.

The 46-year-old woman stood trial this week in Kamloops provincial court on one count of fraud over $5,000.

She cannot be named under a rare publication ban granted Tuesday based on fears she raised about potential retaliation from her ex if this story were to include names. The ban covers anything that could identify the woman, her ex or the daycare.

The woman was the operator of the daycare in October of 2018, when she is alleged to have begun to fraudulently submit claims each month to B.C.'s Ministry of Children and Family Development. Her business received $113,770 in overpayments as a result of the bogus claims.

The fraudulent documents attributed to her claimed 116 children when the daycare was only licensed to care for 10 to 20 kids.

The fraudulent claims were submitted over six months. They were signed by the accused, who was the sole owner of the company, and sent from her email address.

Bank documents also showed significant amounts of money being moved between accounts belonging to the daycare, the woman and her ex during the same period.

‘I never paid attention'

The trial was unusual. The entire Crown case was admitted by the woman and she was the only witness called.

In court, she blamed the entire thing on her ex-husband. She said she stepped back from the business in the fall of 2018 and left him in charge — so hands-off she didn’t even review banking statements.

"I never paid attention. [He] was dealing with all that at that time,” she said. "I wasn't an active participant at any point and I just trusted him that he would do it.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi cautioned Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett against believing the woman’s story.

“The accused either knew about the fraud or was an active participant in it,” he said Tuesday in his closing submission.

"At a minimum, she was wilfully blind to the fraud or was reckless as to whether it would occur. She was complicit in it to some degree and accordingly is guilty as charged."

The woman alleged abusive behaviour over an extended period. Defence lawyer Kyle Komarynsky described her ex as “controlling and abusive.”

“This is not deliberate ignorance on her part. She was used and abused throughout the relationship. She was financially controlled and she was subject to the whims of [her ex],” he said.

“She is a victim — but most importantly, she is not guilty of fraud.”

The woman’s daycare is no longer in operation.

A date for a decision from Bennett is expected to be set on Wednesday.