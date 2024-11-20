Annual Seniors' Light Tour to take attendees through three Kamloops neighbourhoods

Photo: City of Kamloops

Kamloops residents aged 55 and up are invited to take part in an evening of live entertainment and bright holiday lights as the Seniors’ Light Tour returns for its 48th year.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said this year’s tour will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“This beloved holiday tradition invites residents aged 55 and over to enjoy a free bus tour showcasing some of the brightest holiday lights in the city,” the statement said.

A bus will pick up participants from more than 20 locations throughout the city. The tour will take people through Upper Sahali, Aberdeen and Sagebrush before stopping at Sandman Centre for a festive celebration.

Attendees can enjoy hot beverages, holiday treats and live entertainment from the Kamloops Rube Band and Kamloops Pride Choir before being returned to their original pickup location by bus.

The tour is free, but registration is required. Those interested in participating can visit the City of Kamloops website or call 250-828-3500 by Dec. 5 to register.

The city said individuals who need handyDART service should register for the Light Tour first and then schedule handyDART transportation by calling 250-376-7525.

Residents along the Light Tour route are encouraged to participate by decorating their homes.

“Even small displays can help brighten the evening and spread seasonal cheer,” the city said.

Volunteer opportunities for the event have been filled up, and the city thanked volunteers and transit drivers for their dedication to help continue the event.