City 'looking at all options' with Kamloops RCMP buildings over capacity, more officers incoming

Photo: KTW file photo.

With two Kamloops RCMP buildings at maximum capacity, the city's protective services director says some non-essential staff have been moved to other locations to make way for more policing personnel.

The crowded RCMP building at Sixth Avenue and Battle Street has been identified as well over capacity for years, and a new report from city staff has labelled it a "significant challenge."

Ken Uzeloc, who is also the city fire chief, told Kamloops council’s committee of the whole on Tuesday that space is also an issue at the North Shore policing office.

Uzeloc said a plan will be coming forward to council at a future date about how to house the steadily growing Kamloops detachment.

“We are working with civic operations on plans on how and what to do with staff, and how to possibly accommodate additional staff as they come on,” he said.

“We have reallocated community services staff that were non essential in the RCMP building back to Mission Flats to free up space for RCMP members in the detachments, and we are looking at all options currently as to where they may go.”

Council members at Tuesday’s budget meeting heard the Kamloops detachment continues to expand. The city's 2025 provisional budget includes $1.22 million for five new RCMP officers.

This is in line with a five-year business plan adopted by the former Kamloops council in 2022. Council agreed to add 25 new police officers to the local detachment by 2027, at a rate of five officers per year.

In a report prepared for Tuesday’s presentation, staff identified the RCMP building as introducing an element of risk to the city's budget, noting the facility presents a “significant challenge as there are capacity and infrastructure issues.”

“Administration will be bringing forward a report to council at an upcoming meeting to discuss how these issues can be addressed,” the report said.

“Depending on the timing of this project, there may need to be further reprioritization of the five-year capital plan, introduction of the amenity cost charges and a potential increase in taxation in support of this project.”

The Battle Street facility was built in 1990, designed to accommodate a maximum of 85 people. RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told Castanet in January that 150 employees were working out of the building — nearly double the capacity.

City council previously allocated $4.75 million to complete detailed design work for an expansion of the Battle Street building. Two proposed renovation options were discussed at a committee meeting last fall, priced at $96 million and $77 million.