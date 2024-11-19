Police seeking Kamloops man wanted on nation-wide warrant

Photo: RCMP Chad Douglas Berry is wanted on a nation-wide warrant.

Mounties are asking for help to find a Kamloops man who is wanted on a nation-wide warrant.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said Chad Douglas Berry, 41, is wanted on an arrest warrant for being unlawfully at large.

“Although Chad Berry is from Kamloops, it is possible he may be travelling elsewhere in the province, including to the Lower Mainland and Prince George,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in a statement.

“Those with information related to his possible whereabouts are asked to please contact their nearest detachment without approaching him.”

Berry is described as a white man weighing 230 pounds and standing six-foot-three. He is bald with green eyes, and has a number of tattoos including a child’s footprint on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information about Berry’s location can contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.