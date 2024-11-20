Western Canada Theatre's Beauty and the Beast to bring theatrics, classic music to stage

Photo: WCT Actors Kirk Smith, Brianna Clark and Ron Pederson rehearse a scene from Western Canada Theatre's production of Beauty and the Beast.

Western Canada Theatre will be returning audiences to a faraway land as its production of Beauty and the Beast arrives at the Sagebrush Theatre.

Director and choreographer Tracey Power said the broadway musical was inspired by the 1991 Disney animated film and will include many of the original songs.

“It's amazing to be able to kind of use your imagination in creative ways, and Disney definitely gives you that palette to draw from as far as the characters go and the music goes,” Power said.

While the classic tale is hundreds of years old, Power said she thinks the story still resonates with modern audiences.

“It's a love story, but it's also story of hope and redemption, and a story of two people who feel different,” she said.

“It's super fun, super exciting, and kind of one of the most popular holiday shows of all time, I think, it's really a show for all generations, which is always great to have at this time of year.”

Power said she hopes audiences will come excited for the show, the characters and the music, and will leave bouncing out of the theatre.

The play will star Brianna Clark, who played Fiona in last year’s production of Shrek the Musical, as Belle, and Jacob Woike, who was last scene as Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar, as Beast.

The production has a cast size of 23, which includes 13 professional actors and an ensemble of 10 local youth actors.

When it comes to choreography, Power said the music and mood should lead the performer’s actions.

“That's another kind of piece of piece of the choreography puzzle that I get super excited about — what is this instrument saying, what does that make your body do?” she said.

Beauty and the Beast will play at the Sagebrush Theatre from Nov. 21 to Dec. 8. The runtime is around 2.5 hours including intermission.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

“There's a reason why it's a lot of people's favourite musical,” Power said.

“It inspires you to do a great, incredible job so that you live up to people's expectations.”