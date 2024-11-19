Icy streets cause dozens of collisions as Kamloops blanketed in season's first snowfall

Photo: Contributed

First responders and city officials say they had a hectic start to the day Tuesday after the season's first snowfall left streets slick and caused dozens of collisions.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Ryan Cail said firefighters received a total of 16 calls on Tuesday morning, including two collisions in "critical corridors."

“It could have been a lot worse this morning, obviously, but we noticed a lot of people were slowing down, taking their time, which is good,” he told Castanet.

While temperatures are expected to climb throughout the day, Cail said drivers should still be cautious and watch for icy patches on roadways.

“Within the first couple of snowfalls, it always catches folks a little bit by surprise and it slows everybody down, which is good,” he said.

Reduce speed, increase distance

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said dozens of collisions were reported Tuesday morning as snow was falling.

“Reduce your speed, increase your distance — those are some big, simple things people can remind themselves and not to feel pressured to do that speed limit when the roads aren't good,” she said.

Evelyn said it's important for drivers to use proper tires and to ensure tread and pressure. She also encouraged motorists to make sure their windshield washer fluid is topped off.

It's not just drivers. Pedestrians are also being urged to be aware of their surroundings and to avoid risks when crossing roadways.

“You could be doing everything right and something still goes wrong, so it's always good just to increase that alertness and try to predict where things could go wrong,” Evelyn said.

Plows out in force

City of Kamloops Parks and Streets Manager Jeff Putnam said 11 plows were out Tuesday morning for snow removal and de-icing work.

He said the same number of plows, a full complement, will be out on the streets around the clock from Monday to Friday, including afternoons and evenings, and the equipment will sit on standby over weekends.

“Usually the first snowfall of the season is the most challenging because there's no grit on the roads and there's some residual oils and grease that come up that make it extra slippery,” Putnam said.

“We really focus on getting salt down today on all our arterial and main roads, and then we'll get sand down on all the intersections as well.”

He said crews are expecting snow on Friday and Saturday, but noted flurries should be light throughout the week. Regardless, he said crews will be ready in case the city sees heavier snowfall than expected.

Putnam said parks and street operations have joined up to tackle snow removal this year.

“If one group is caught up, maybe we can get out and help the other. So I'm looking forward to finding out more about that this winter, and then we'll report back and see how it went,” he said.

Parks crews will tackle snow removal and ice control at bus exchanges and transit stops, and will plow over 100 kilometres of sidewalks with specialized snowplows. The plows will primarily be used on arterial roads.

Putnam said anyone with questions about road conditions is welcome to call the city's civic operations call centre at 250-828-3461.