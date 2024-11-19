End of the road for Bold Pizzeria as owners announce closure

Photo: Contributed Bold Pizzeria has been located in Sahali Mall since 2014.

It's been a slice, but Bold Pizzeria in Sahali is closing its doors in January.

The locally-owned business announced the closure Monday in a social media post displaying its 10 years in business on a cartoon tombstone.

Bold Pizzeria was opened in 2014 in Sahali Mall by restaurateur and former NHL player Steve Gainey as a fast-casual pick-your-own-topping pizza shop. It proved popular.

Owners Karly Harrison and DJ Parkin took over the restaurant two years later and moved to a traditional sit-down service. They expanded the menu and created a patio area.

The restaurant captured the attention of the Food Network in 2021 when it was featured on an episode of Big Food Bucket List.