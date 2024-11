Photo: Castanet

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.

The highway has reopened in both directions, reports DriveBC.

ORIGINAL 10 a.m.

A crash has closed Highway 5A between Kamloops and Merritt.

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident has the highway closed near Monck Provincial Park.

A crew is en route and no detour is available, according to DriveBC, but motorists are encouraged to take Highway 5 as an alternate route.