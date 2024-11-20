SD73 moves ahead with selling two out of three properties following public feedback

Photo: SD73 The SD73 board motioned to move ahead with selling the former site of the Little Fort elementary school (left) and a 1.8 acre parcel in Brocklehurst (right).

The Kamloops-Thompson school district is moving ahead with its plan to sell off two parcels of land, but will be holding on to a landlocked third parcel for the time being.

The proposed plots of land to be liquidated include the former site of the Little Fort elementary school, a 1.8 acre parcel in Brocklehurst, and a 1.29 acre parcel adjacent to Sa-Hali Secondary school with no road access.

At Monday night’s board of education meeting, the board motioned to move ahead with selling the Little Fort and Brocklehurst sites — valued at $2.16 million.

Trustee Shelley Simm was the only board member opposed to selling the $562,000 Little Fort site.

The board unanimously chose not to move forward with selling the Sa-Hali property, citing “legal advice to abide by the restrictive covenant” which requires the property only be sold to neighbouring land owners.

Taking next steps

SD73 Supt. Rhonda Nixon told Castanet legal counsel recommended the board not move ahead with providing the required documentation to the ministry after a document was uncovered that showed a restriction was put in place at the time the school district bought the land.

This restriction requires the property only be sold to a neighbouring land owner.

“To legal counsel it was not really a surprise because it's a landlocked piece, there's no road right into the land,” Nixon explained.

"Whether or not the land owners would release us from the covenant is hard to say, but really the next step of consultation for us is to work with the city and identify those owners and have that conversation."

Nixon said she will be working with the City of Kamloops, the ministry and legal counsel to determine how to move forward with selling off the property.

New information will then be presented to the board of education, which will likely need to pass a new motion once it has determined how it can proceed.

The land disposal requests and required documents were sent to the Ministry of Education and Child Care requesting approval to sell the Little Fort and Brocklehurst properties on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Ministry approval is required before purchase and sale agreements can be presented to the board, which could take between 90 to 120 days.

The board approved the disposition of the properties at an in-camera meeting in late August.

Majority agree with selling

According to the report, the first round of consultation saw 28 responses — 46 per cent said yes to selling the property and 14 per cent said no.

The second round of consultation saw 66 responses. Sixty-eight per cent said yes to selling the property — some with qualifications that the locations be used for various purposes — and 32 per cent said no. Some asked for the locations to be used for various school initiatives, education purposes or wondered if the space would be needed in the future.

“Based on this extensive consultation, the majority of respondents support the board to proceed with ministry consultation required to enable the sale of the land,” Nixon told the board.

“We have prepared a detailed report for the Ministry of Education and Child Care with all primary documents, including private information within those documents.”

The last time SD73 sold a piece of property was in 2020, when the former Oak Hills primary school, which closed in 2006, was sold to the Conseil Scolaire Francophone de la Columbie-Britanique.

Funds from the sale of the land parcels could help replenish its local capital fund — used for portables, classrooms, furniture, computer hardware and software — which was drained due to accounting error that resulted in a $2 million shortfall.

Nixon said SD73 properties are reviewed annually and while the extra funds would be welcome, the choice to move forward with selling the properties was not due to the depleted local capital fund.

The Brocklehurst and Sa-Hali locations were chosen because they're too small for a school to be built, and the district doesn’t have the jurisdiction to build a new school at the Little Fort site.