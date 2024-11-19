Lytton rebuild marches forward as residents return home, new Legion hall rises

Photo: Josh Dawson Trusses could be seen being lifted on the Lytton Legion branche's new hall last Thursday, Nov. 14.

Lytton's rebuild is finally picking up steam, and the mayor of the village that was devastated by wildfire three years ago says it's "exciting" to see things starting to happen.

Mayor Denise O’Connor said it is an exciting time for the village, with the construction of homes, community a gathering space and a grocery store.

“Everything's been so slow, but, it's just pretty exciting to see things finally, finally happening,” she told Castanet.

“We're still working with the archeology branch to see if we can change some of the processes around that.”

The trusses for the roof of the new Lytton Royal Canadian Legion hall were lifted onto the structure’s frame last week. President of the branch, Sheila Maguire. said the building will create a gathering space for the community as it continues to rebuild.

“It's going to bring a place for the community to meet and have a meal and a nice, warm place to go in the winter and cold in the summer, while people are rebuilding,” she said.

“There would be no place to have a big party or a wedding or those kinds of things and as soon as it's built there will be, because it can be rented for events,”

Prior to the wildfire, Maguire said the Legion was “just keeping our heads above water” and held dinners once a month. The plan going forward is to serve lunches and dinners at least five days a week.

Maguire said shovels were in the ground by the beginning of October, the walls were built and lifted up several weeks ago and the trusses and plywood were added late last week. The finished structure is still months away.

“I would say it's going to be three or four months, maybe five. This part goes up quite quickly and then it takes a slowdown,” Maguire said.

O’Connor has previously called on the province to fast track the rebuild by enacting a more efficient archeology process and to cover the cost of the work for the residents.

Four out of five rebuilt houses are now occupied and another 15 homes are in various stages of construction. O’Connor said a grocery store will begin construction any day, as well.

She said the Chinese History Museum is now open to visitors and will be holding a grand opening in the spring, the village is in the early planning stages for a fire hall and community hub using funds promised by the federal government.

O’Connor said a pharmacist has also expressed interest in purchasing land in the village and Interior Health has promised to rebuild its clinic, lab, pharmacy and ambulance station.

“Nothing 100 per cent yet, but they say they're going to be rebuilding on the same property, so we'll see. But of course, that's very slow moving,” she said.

She said the village has a population of only around 250 people, but it serves as a service centre for 2,500 to 3,000 people in the surrounding area.

“We've been let down so many times with timelines that we're just going to take it as it comes and we're going to be moving,” O’Connor said.