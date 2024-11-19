City of Kamloops prepared for snow as temperatures set to plunge

Photo: Castanet

The first snowfall of the season is on the horizon for Kamloops, and the city says its crews and equipment are ready to start clearing when it starts to stick.

Joe Luison, assistant director for the City of Kamloops’ civic operations department, said divisional staff have “gone to shift,” now running on a 24-hour clock Monday to Friday, and on standby starting next weekend.

Other seasonal preparations have also been taking place.

“People have been orientated to the vehicles, so anybody new, we have a practice area up here that they’ve had time to spend behind the wheel of the truck,” Luison said.

“Staff have done boundary tours and looked at all the mapping, reviewed service levels and what roads get what type of service. And then as well, all the aggregates — so all our salts and calcium product — have been topped up to a full supply and ready to go.”

Environment Canada is predicting a low of -2 C over Tuesday night along with a chance of flurries. There’s a 60 per cent chance of snow forecast for Kamloops on Wednesday morning, and possible snowfall heading into the weekend.

Luison said the shift to a 24-hour schedule is planned each year for the third week of November, but this can be adjusted depending on weather forecasts. He noted the first major snowfall of the season always seems to be the most hectic, and reminded residents to slow down when the flakes start to accumulate.

“We will get there. We know it’s snowing. We just have certain routes we have to hit first through our service levels — but please slow down, take your time,” he said.

The highest priority for snow plows is the arterial routes — the major thoroughfares through town — and Luison said crews work to clear these roads throughout a snow event.

“After a snow event is considered complete, we look at about a four-hour return to plowed surfaces. And then once those are fully complete, then we move on to collector roads,” he said.

After the collector roads and bus routes are cleared, then crews turn their attention to the residential streets and cul-de-sacs.

Luison said the city deploys two sidewalk plows at the onset of a snowstorm which work continuously through a snow event to tackle the stretches that the municipality is responsible for clearing.

There are more than 500 transit stops in Kamloops, and the city is responsible for clearing about 260 of them. Luison said the goal is to look after these bus stops within 24 hours after a snow event.

He noted snow clearing is a shared responsibility, and residents are in charge of clearing off the stretches of sidewalk adjacent to their homes.

Luison reminded homeowners to avoid throwing snow shovelled from windrows out on to the road, noting the plows will end up pushing it right back in front of the properties.

He acknowledged space gets tight when the snow starts to pile up, but it’s important to leave room for vehicles like fire trucks, ambulances and solid waste trucks to be able to navigate.

Luison also asked drivers to be mindful of trucks plowing snow, encouraging them to let the work crews pass.

“If they're out in front of you, generally, the snow will be removed and and the aggregate will be on the ground — please just [give] leeway. Give them some room and let them do their work,” he said. “They’re just trying to help us all out.”