Kamloops Airport officials hope lease agreement extension will fly in new business to Fulton Field

Photo: Josh Dawson Kamloops Airport Authority Society President and city councillor Bill Sarai shakes hands with Vantage Group chief operating officer Stewart Steeves during a signing ceremony at the Kamloops Airport Monday afternoon.

Kamloops airport officials are hoping a newly minted extension to a lease agreement with its operator will attract new business to Fulton Field.

The Kamloops Airport Authority Society, Kamloops Airport Ltd. and Vantage Group held a signing ceremony at the airport Monday afternoon, where they announced the agreement’s original expiration date of 2042 had been extended another twenty years.

Ed Ratusky, the managing director of Kamloops Airport Ltd., said the new agreement will offer more certainty to developers interested in the land.

“It gives us lease certainty so that we can reach out to potential development partners on the airport and offer them certainty on a lease that extends well into the future,” Ratusky told Castanet.

“The current lease, we were getting below the 20 year range, and for most developmental opportunities it's 35-plus type of years. “

He said while some airports may look to switch operators as it matures, business has been booming since Vantage Group took over operations of the field in 1997.

“Pre-1997, [the airport society was] losing probably $2 million a year,” Ratusky said. “Right now, it's about $2.5 million split between the two operators.”

More interest from deep pockets

Bill Sarai, Kamloops Airport Authority Society president and city councillor, said the new lease extension would be more attractive to long-term lease holders and “deep pocket businesses” and financial institutions are offered more certainty when businesses look to get a loan.

“If we wanted a really high end business park — light industrial, commercial — then let's put our money where our mouth is and give them a longer term so they can put in the quality we want,” Sarai said.

He said parties have already begun to show renewed interest in Kamloops airport land after the extension to the lease agreement was announced.

Sarai said the airport authority’s half of the revenue is required to be re-invested back into the airport.

“Which to me makes a lot of sense, because the city is getting almost $700,000 in taxes from all the businesses already here,” Sarai said, adding city revenue from the taxes could increase as more businesses land in the area.

Diversifying businesses

After the COVID19 pandemic put the airport in a financial bind due to travel restrictions, Sarai said the airport wants to diversify its surrounding businesses to ensure continued revenue.

After city council voted to adopt new zoning changes for about 276 hectares of land around the Airport, Sarai the land could be used for anything from a “daycare to a hairdresser to recreation to light industrial” while a piece of land next to the runway has been zoned for only aircraft related businesses.

“You can't find that anywhere in the world, very rare. You've got that right here in Kamloops, so we've reserved that zoning,” he said.

Sarai has pitched the location be used for aircraft maintenance.

After the zoning was approved, Ratuski said he hoped the newly rezoned land will draw more attention from developers.

A path forward

Sarai added the airport’s terminal will also be getting an upgrade, which will include an expansion to its size, refurnished seating and better food services.

“Probably the last piece of the puzzle to get up and running is getting new routes, because they haven't fulfilled the bigger routes yet,” he said.

Stewart Steeves, chief operating officer for Vantage Group, told the crowd at Monday’s ceremony the Kamloops airport was one of the first to join its network, which has grown to over 30 internationally.

“This becomes a certain pathway for ongoing investment land development, and really kind of establishes and continues to growth the future of this airport,” Steeves said.

According to the Kamloops Airport Authority Society, $60 million in capital improvement upgrades have been at the airport since the agreement was first signed in 1997.