Men charged in brazen Kamloops carjacking could face lengthy prison terms, Crown says

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

Two men charged in connection with a brazen carjacking last year at a busy Sahali gas station could face lengthy prison sentences if convicted, a prosecutor said Monday.

Kevin Gordon James, 39, and Ryan Edward Roberts, 33, are facing charges of robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and wearing a disguise, while James is facing an additional count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police were called to the Co-op gas station, 884 Columbia St. West, just before 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2023, after a woman reported she was robbed of her car and phone at knifepoint.

“She went to get some pop and parked her car at the gas bar. When she came back out and got into her vehicle, her driver’s side door was opened by a man holding a knife — that’s believed to be the co-accused Mr. James,” Crown prosecutor Garry Hansen said in court Monday.

“He said, ‘Get out of your car and leave your keys and your phone.’ He said to leave now and not to call the cops.”

Video surveillance from the gas station was described by Hansen in court. He said it shows the woman returning to her car and closing the door, after which it is opened by a man brandishing what appears to be a knife.

The video shows the woman handing over her keys and getting out of the car, at which time the man and another man enter the vehicle and drive away. The woman can then be seen running into the store, Hansen said, presumably to call 911.

Hansen described the complainant as "understandably terrified."

James and Roberts were arrested nine minutes after the 911 call, when Mounties located the car just off Highway 5 in the area of G&M Road. A knife was also seized, Hansen said.

“Crown is asserting that this is quite a strong case given the video evidence, the very rapid capture of the two individuals, the knife,” he said. "It's a strong case on a serious file that would attract a significant sentence of jail."

Hansen said the sentence for such a conviction would likely be between two and nine years.

Last week, both James and Roberts waived their rights to a preliminary inquiry and consented to stand trial in front of a judge in B.C. Supreme Court.

Both men are free on bail after Roberts was granted his release Monday on a number of strict conditions, including one requiring he reside at a live-in treatment centre.

Trial dates have not yet been set.