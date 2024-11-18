Staff shortage forces Monday night closure of Merritt hospital ER

Photo: Castanet The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt will see another temporary closure overnight on Monday.

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt will be closed overnight Monday due to limited staff availability.

Interior Health said the Merritt hospital emergency department will close from 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops,” the health authority said in a statement. “During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.”

People needing emergency care are encouraged to call 911 to be transported to the nearest available facility.

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital is typically open 24/7, but staff shortages have forced numerous temporary closures — most recently overnight on Saturday, Nov. 16.