No damage to bridge after commercial van gets lodged under pedestrian overpass, City of Kamloops says

Photo: Castanet No damage was done to a pedestrian overpass at Third Avenue and Lansdowne Street after a cube van got stuck underneath earlier this month.

There was no damage done to a downtown Kamloops pedestrian overpass after a cube van got wedged beneath the structure earlier this month.

Kamloops Mounties said officers were called to Third Avenue and Johnston Lane at about midnight on Friday, Nov. 1, after a transport vehicle got stuck under the bridge.

Police notified the City of Kamloops, and Community Services Officers took over traffic control until the pedestrian overpass could be checked.

Adam Simpson with the City of Kamloops told Castanet Kamloops the bridge was closed out of an “abundance of caution” and an inspection showed no damage was done.

“There was a vehicle leaving the Starbucks parking lot, it was a larger cube van, and it went to take the turn underneath the pedestrian overpass and its back wheels hopped up onto the curb, and it just basically nestled itself underneath the bridge,” he said.

A tow truck was called to extract the vehicle.

Simpson said there’s some scuffed paint and torn pigeon netting — but other than that, the bridge remained unscathed.

CVSE identified the cause as driver error. The carrier, Pratts Food Service (Alberta) Ltd., faced a short suspension and a disciplinary plan was implemented.