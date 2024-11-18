Lots of prizes up for grabs in this year's Christmas in Kamloops contest

Photo: Contributed

Christmas will come early for one Castanet reader this holiday season thanks to this year's Christmas in Kamloops contest.

Castanet Kamloops and Brendan Shaw Real Estate are partnering to give away more than $2,000 in gift certificates and prizes from local businesses.

The Christmas in Kamloops contest is a winner-take-all affair featuring an assortment of prizes, including $500 cash from title sponsor Brendan Shaw Real Estate.

For more information or to enter, click here.

Prizes include:

• Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce: $220 worth of Kami the Fish merchandise

• Simply Cakes: $150 gift card

• Mad Genius Designs: $150 gift card

• Well and Able Integrated Health: $150 gift card

• Mediterraneo: $150 gift card