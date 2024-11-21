BCICF Christmas Cheer Fund helps Y Women's Shelter feel more like home

Photo: BC Interior Community Foundation BC Interior Community Foundation's Cheer leader Naya Macaulay showcases the foundation's first Christmas Cheer Fund donation pop-up booth. Money raised for the Cheer fund this year will support three non-profits, including the Kamloops Y Women's Shelter.

The Kamloops Y Women's Shelter has been the legacy charity for Christmas Cheer since the holiday fundraiser was established in the city.

Jesanne Stanko, assistant manager and director of programs for violence against women intervention services, said the money from the Cheer fund helps staff make the shelter feel more like a home.

The money supports "extra things like bus trips, helping women relocate, birthdays, Christmas," and Stanko said it also goes to address upkeep of the 32-year-old building — plumbing issues, replacing aging appliances, "the same things a house would need through the years."

The shelter’s connection with the fund goes back to its inception in 1992, when Gregg Drinnan, then sports editor with the Regina Leader-Post, sparked the idea over lunch with a colleague. From that gathering came the Leader-Post Christmas Cheer Fund, which continues to this day. It supports the many women’s shelters in that city.

Drinnan moved on to the Kamloops Daily News, bringing the idea with him. With only one such shelter in Kamloops, he made it a legacy recipient and had a committee of residents pick other non-profits to share in the annual fundraising.

When the Daily News closed, Kamloops This Week took over the fund and continued supporting the shelter. After KTW shuttered in October, the B.C. Interior Community Fund assumed running the fund, again keeping the shelter as the legacy recipient.

The Y Women's Shelter welcomed 118 women, 20 children and a variety of family pets last year.

There were 961 bed stays for women, 414 of them including children.

Staff also dealt with 1,065 calls — an average of more than four every day — in 2023. The shelter was closed for renovations for four of the 12 months last year.

Stanko said the stays were longer than in years past, averaging 90 days rather than the typical 30.

"We want to be that soft landing for folks," she said.

Part of that landing includes things like supporting moms getting their children to school with bus passes or drives.

"Cheer money goes to these, too," Stanford said.

The shelter also relies on other sources of support and has started its Christmas wish list. It can be found online, here.

BCICF will have a pop-up booth set up at 5-Bean Brew Bar's Sahali location, 900-1210 Summit Dr., from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Thursday to provide information about the Cheer fund and accept donations.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday).

As of Nov. 16, this year's donors include: