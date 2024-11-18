Film commission predicts 2024 TNRD film spending up more than four times over year prior

Photo: Contributed Crews work on an unnamed film shoot on Oct. 9 in Cache Creek.

After a dramatic drop in film spending last year, the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission says it's on the rebound as it celebrates two recent productions that were shot in the region.

TNFC film commissioner Terri Hadwin said an estimated $26 million will be spent in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District directly on film shoots by the end of the year.

“It’ll be hard to say until closer to the end of the year when I can actually crunch all of my numbers. I don't want to say yes for sure, but I think it's close to that,” she said.

Hadwin said the industry standard is to multiply direct spending by 2.5 to determine the overall stimulus including indirect spending — meaning the region could see an injection of $65 million for 2024.

Two Hollywood strikes caused film spending to drop significantly in 2023, which saw only $6 million in direct spending and an overall $18 million including economic spin off.

In 2022, the TNRD saw $18 million in direct film-related spending.

“I was just recently at the American Film Market last week in Las Vegas, and it's been a bit of a reset and a reboot worldwide,” Hadwin said.

“I think that we're getting to be more and more recognized as being a viable location for the film industry.”

Diamond in the rough

Lou Diamond Phillips is the latest big name actor to shoot in Kamloops. He stars in the action-heavy film Get Fast, which was shot in the region last year.

Production company IndustryWorks says the film follows a professional thief as he tracks down the adductors of his co-conspirator while being pursued by dirty cops, drug lords, low-level cronies and hitmen.

“They were filming in Rayleigh, and in that scene there was a high speed car chase scene with an ice cream truck,” Hadwin recounted.

“Watching it live, they were coming within inches [of each other], these professionals, these stunt drivers, they know exactly what they're doing and what they're working with.”

She said a semi-truck crash stunt was also filmed near Logan Lake. The production also shot in Cache Creek.

“It's very in your face, high action, a lot of tongue in cheek kind of humour, that kind of thing,” Hadwin said.

“And it's a spin-off from Bulletproof, which was also mostly shot in our area.”

The film is set to premiere at the Paramount Theatre on Nov. 22. Lead actors James C. Clayton, Phil Granger, and Fei Ren will be in attendance.

Region on the big screen

Hadwin said the Carrie-Anne Moss led thriller Die Alone was also partially shot in the region, although Moss didn’t visit the region during the shoot.

The film was released at the end of September and Hadwin noted it can be watched on Hoopla for free with a TNRD library card.

Die Alone was actor Douglas Smith’s second time shooting in the area, after the filming for the dark comedy Lunar Sway wrapped in September. Lunar Sway brought in an estimated $2 million in direct spending this year.

Also this year, a major film shoot could be seen taking place in the Tranquille area in February, online speculation suggested that filming was for the second season of The Last of Us but Hadwin said she couldn't speak to any productions that may or may not be filming in the area.

Other recent productions include The Test by local filmmaker Vesta Giles, the Apple TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Calamity Jane and the CBS series Tracker.

Three-part true crime series In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery follows a high-profile murder case that played out in Kamloops and Kelowna courthouses and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.