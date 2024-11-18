Environment Canada calls for snow, below freezing temperatures

Cindy White

Snow is in the forecast and temperatures are expected to dip below freezing this coming week as the winter season draws closer.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected Monday, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries later in the morning and in the early afternoon. Skies will clear by the late afternoon and a high of 3 C is predicted.

"There's no real organized weather system, we're just kind of left with a little bit of instability in the atmosphere," said Environment Canada meteorologist Ross Macdonald.

"So maybe [the] odd shower or maybe a flurry, but nothing in terms of any significant amounts expected."

Skies with remain clear Monday night as temperatures drop to a low of -5 C.

Tuesday will see sunny skies and a high of of -1 C during the day. Snow is expected to fall in the evening.

"Likely some precipitation coming in the form of snow coming in late, late Tuesday night, and perhaps into Wednesday, with some moisture spreading into the interior," Macdonald said.

"Maybe two to four centimeters of snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning."

A mix of sun and cloud is predicted on Wednesday as temperatures climb to a high of 6 C. Skies will clear by night as temperatures reach a low of -2 C.

Sunny skies and a high of 2 C are predicted on Thursday. A low of -1 C is in the forecast for Thursday night alongside cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

Cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries are predicted throughout Friday. Temperatures will peak at 0 C.

"Here we get another weather system pushing in for, looks like Friday, particularly into Saturday. This one looks like it'll pack a little bit of snow with it," Macdonald said, adding around two to five centimetres can be expected on Friday.

Chances of flurries are forecast to continue over the weekend with highs expected to be around 0 C.