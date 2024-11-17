TNRD thanks Lac Le Jeune for successful free chipping day removing wildfire fuels

Photo: TNRD Chipping activity on Nov. 12 in Lac Le Jeune where a new free service from the TNRD cleared out 13,500 pounds of forest fore fuels from private properties.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is thanking Lac Le Jeune residents for making its first free chipping day a success.

On Nov. 12, the TNRD’s FireSmart program offered residents the opportunity to clear out brush, branches, deadfall, and trimmings, placing them curbside the night before, with pickup at 9 a.m. on collection day. The service is meant to reduce wildfire fuels and help mitigate the risk of wildfire.

The regional district says it collected more than 13,500 pounds of brush and debris in Lac Le Jeune, helping to reduce the wildfire fuel load on private properties in the community.

The debris was chipped and taken to a local yard waste site.

This chipping day is funded through the TNRD’s FireSmart program, which is an annual grant-funded program through the province.

This event follows the launch of this free chipping day pilot program on Oct. 15 in Paul Lake and Rivershore. In total, more than three tonnes of debris were collected from the two communities.

The TNRD FireSmart free chipping day program is new this fall and is available in all 10 electoral areas. Community groups interested in organizing a free chipping day can contact the TNRD FireSmart program at 250-377-6326 or [email protected].