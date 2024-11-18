Student-led rail jam event returns to TRU campus for second year

Athletes returned in force to the Thompson Rivers University campus last week to shred down an infamous handrail in front of a sea of onlookers.

The second annual Rail Riot was hosted by the university’s Out Here Ski and Board Club and saw athletes balance down a handrail outside the old library on campus.

Justin Tarasoff, a tourism management student and the event organizer, said he was happy with the turnout this year, which was well over a hundred and included students and community members alike.

“I’m thinking a lot of them showed up for the free Red Bull and the free pizza, but I think the turnout is pretty good so far,” he said.

Tarasoff first came up with the idea to host the event after seeing the handrail during a campus tour in 2020. He returned to campus with a group of friends in the winter to grind the rail but they were quickly kicked out by campus security.

The thrill seekers returned in 2023 to organize the first event with the help of their professor and finally hit the handrail again.

“Every time I go past the security office, I'm just like, I can't believe you guys used to kick me out, and now you guys are protecting this rail, making sure nobody messes with the snow so we can ski it the next day,” Tarasoff said.

“It’s kind of a love-hate relationship with them, but thank you to the security officers keeping it clean and safe.”

He said this year’s rail jam has tripled the number of female athletes — from one to three — and added another scaffolding ramp to keep the event flowing with the higher number of participants.

After securing a hydraulic dumping trailer, the organizers spent several days trucking in snow from McArthur Island arena and Sandman Centre.

“We just have enough, I think this is all the snow that's in Kamloops right now — we cleaned them right out,” Tarasoff said.

First responders were on site nearby in the case of any hazardous falls off the rail and Tarasoff said he also personally vetted the athletes.

“We have a couple national athletes, we have some contest skiers, some pretty big names this year,” he said of the athletes.

With Sun Peaks Resort pushing back its opening day by a week due to warm weather, Tarasoff said the event helps keep the athletes entertained as they wait for the ski season to officially kick off.

“They were all super stoked, because, as you know, there's no ski hills open in British Columbia right now,” he said.

“We get a little bit of preseason fun, we get warmed up, we should be good for the first day. I'm looking forward to it.”

After last year’s event, Tarasoff said he was approached by Red Bull Canada to sponsor Rail Riot. Sponsors also included Cooper Rentals, the Truth and Sun Peaks.

“I feel like that really makes the event legit and I feel like it really puts a name to it,” he said.