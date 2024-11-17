Merritt bridge reopens to traffic three years after being destroyed by flood waters

The last visible wound on Merritt’s infrastructure from a massive flood in 2021 was officially healed Saturday as the new Middlesboro Bridge opened to public traffic.

The bridge was washed out when an atmospheric river that November sent a deluge of water came rushing down the Coldwater River, knocking out the arterial route along Voght Street.

The City of Merritt held a grand re-opening ceremony Saturday morning for the bridge that drew about 150 people. The event included a few speeches, a procession of emergency vehicles across the span and a ribbon cutting.

The new-and-improved bridge has been built to withstand more punch than the 2021 storm packed. There’s also a new multi-use path attached to the new bridge that connects to the city’s active transportation network.

“It’s wider, it’s bigger, it’s higher,” Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz told Castanet, comparing the new bridge to the previous one.

According to city officials, the new bridge has been built to withstand 500 cubic metres of rushing water per second, whereas the previous bridge was built to withstand 130 cubic metres per second. The flood that knocked the old bridge out was flowing at about 400 cubic meters per second.

“It can withstand significantly more than the last flood,” said Sean Strang, Director of Flood Recovery and Mitigation for the City of Merritt. “Certainly this bridge is built to a much higher standard than the other one was.”

Strang said the reason the former Middlesboro Bridge failed was because it didn’t have support pilings drilled down into the earth, so floodwaters undermined the bridge and it collapsed. He said the new bridge has those pilings drilled down 80 feet to prevent the bridge from being destroyed again.

“]It's a] significantly different construction method,” Strang said of the new bridge.

Bridge unites community

Goetz said the bridge took just a year to construct, and will restore faster access to Colletteville and be a boon to the local economy because the bridge is also a link to an industrial part of town, as well as the rodeo grounds.

He said the bridge’s completion also helps make Merritt feel whole again, with the destroyed bridge no longer there to remind the community of the flood's devastation.

“‘It’s a very exciting day. It's a happy day, we've got a lot of people here, and we're just looking forward to having this bridge open again so we can just get back to normal,” Goetz said.

Strang said one unique feature of the 2021 flood was how quickly and without warning the incident happened.

“”It was a bit of a surreal experience,” Strang said of the flooding. “Being here today … it’s like it never happened. We can move on past what happened.”

Merritt resident Ross Stewart lives on a corner lot directly adjacent to the Middlesboro Bridge.

The journeyman carpenter didn’t see the bridge collapse in 2021 because he and his wife had already been evacuated, but he has spent the last year watching construction crews rebuild it.

“They did a beautiful job — I watched every day, and just the quality of the bridge, the engineering, everything is amazing,” he said.

'All they've given us is grief'

Strang said the hardest part of the bridge project was figuring out how to pay for it.

“A lot of our time was just spent finding the funds and engineering,” he said.

The bridge cost about $14 million to rebuild, with almost all of the cash coming from the provincial government. The City of Merritt chipped in about $800,000 of its own dollars, but, despite promises, there were no funds sent from Ottawa.

“Feds have’t given us a penny — all they’ve given us is grief,” Goetz said.

Strang said past federal Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair, while visiting Merritt for the flooding in November 2021, vowed that the government would assist Southern Interior communities with flood recovery.

Strang said the only avenue the federal government had to do that was a disaster mitigation adaptation fund, for which they invited the City of Merritt to apply. That application, however, was denied.

“They don't currently have another mechanism, or at least they haven't told us a mechanism to make good on their word,” Strang said.

“At this current time, we have no word from the federal government on how they plan on making good on their promises, and we're waiting anxiously to hear from them, because there's a lot of other work that needs to be done to protect this community.”

Mitigation work next

Strang said the last big piece of infrastructure that needed to be restored in the city was the Middlesboro Bridge and he’s looking forward to future flood mitigation work.

Strang told Castanet he has “a laundry list” of those projects.

He said there was some diking that was also wiped out in the 2021 flood that needs to be built to a higher standard that gives the rivers more room to move.

“We can't constrain the river into a small kind of bowling alley corridor, because you're going to get a flood and it's going to rip that through,” Strang said.

He said the city currently is prioritizing a naturalization project at the confluence of there Nicola And Coldwater Rivers, in which they are buying out flood destroyed properties and naturalizing the corridor to give the river a chance to decelerate and avoid transferring the risk from fast flowing water downstream.

During the ceremony Goetz said there are still residents fighting for insurance funding for their losses during the flood and Strang said there are still people who have not been able to return to their homes.