Kamloops man survives targeted shooting in Brocklehurst area Friday night

Photo: Michael Potestio Police remain at 1774 Parkcrest Avenue Saturday.

A man was shot Friday night in Kamloops' Brocklehurst area and police remain at the scene Saturday.

Police were called to 1774 Parkcrest Avenue at about 5 p.m. Friday after a person had been shot while in an outbuilding on the property. The man was taken to hospital where he was treated with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

In a press release Saturday, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn says the man was shot “by an unknown number of suspects, who then fled through the backyard and toward the train tracks.

Officers, along with the Police Dog Service Unit and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, searched the area, but the suspects were not located.

“Although it’s still very early in the investigation, we can confirm the victim is known to police and the incident is believed to be targeted,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.

“Incidents of serious violence in our communities, particularly those involving firearms, are very concerning to the public and to police. We remain steadfast in our efforts to continue to advance these investigations, while at the same time suppressing and reducing such events through strategized enforcement efforts.”

Cpl. Evelyn says police are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Saturday morning, two police cruisers remain at 1774 Parkcrest Avenue and police tape still surrounds the property. The front windows of the home are smashed.

Several vehicle crashes were also reported in the area around the same time as the shooting, although police have not said if the crashes were related to the shooting.

“From the public, we continue to request that you support us by sharing any information you may have that could be related to these activities, including suspicious vehicles, people, or occurrences in your neighbourhoods,” said Supt. Pelley.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting, or dashcam or security footage that may be related to it, to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-37594.

– With files from Michael Potestio