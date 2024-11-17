City of Kamloops files response to lawsuit, says AAP was in full compliance

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops has filed its response to a B.C. Supreme Court petitioner looking to halt the largest capital project in municipal history, saying it “fully and reasonably complied” with all requirements while carrying out an alternative approval process this summer.

Last month, Kathrine Wunderlich filed a court petition seeking an order to quash two council-adopted loan authorization bylaws — one of which allows the city to borrow up to $140 million to build a performing arts centre, and the other up to $135 for an arena multiplex and future project design work.

Wunderlich’s petition alleged the city failed to follow a lawful and transparent process as it carried out the AAP, didn’t properly notify the community and used an “improper” method to calculate the threshold of electors needed to reject the borrowing proposals.

In its response to Wunderlich’s petition, filed last week, the city said the requirements for an AAP are set out “in prescriptive detail” in the Community Charter — and maintained the rules were followed.

“The city fully and reasonably complied with all of the legislated requirements for the AAP with respect to both loan authorization bylaws,” the city’s response said.

'No evidence' of claim

In her petition, Wunderlich argued publishing public notices online didn’t have the same effect as giving notice to the community through a newspaper or by mailing out letters. She told news reporters last month she felt seniors were particularly disenfranchised.

In its response, the City of Kamloops said the process used to issue notice about the AAP fell in line with legal requirements, and a council decision more than a year ago dealt with how to handle statutory public notices following the closure of Kamloops This Week.

The response states in October of 2023, after the community’s only newspaper shuttered, council had to decide on another way to publish statutory public notices — and opted to post them online and on its public notice board.

The city said statutory public notices about the AAP were published in adherence with this process. Notices included information about the AAP, the proposed loans and capital projects, and instructions for submitting an electoral response form.

“The number of visitors to the ‘public notices’ page of the city’s website, where the public notices were located, increased by more than six-fold during the AAP period in comparison to the period of Jan. 1 to July 29, 2024,” the City of Kamloops’ response states.

Under the Local Government Act, the city argued, an application to set aside a municipal bylaw or council resolution must be filed within one month of its adoption. Because the decision on how to handle statutory public notices was made in 2023, it cannot be challenged.

The city also noted the assumption that newspapers provide more comprehensive notice to electors is “neither accurate nor logical,” as newspapers also have limited reach.

“The petitioner presents no evidence of the reach of newspaper notice or website notice such as would allow the court to conclude that the latter was not reasonably equivalent to the former in this case,” the city said in its response, adding online content has its own advantages in terms of how quickly and easily it can be spread.

'Not supported by evidence'

The city said there is no legislative requirement that a mail-out be sent to all electors, adding such an effort would counteract the purpose of the AAP — to provide a streamlined and cost-effective means to gauge public approval.

“It would be inappropriate for the court to add in a requirement to the AAP requirements which the legislature chose to exclude,” the city said.

The city noted the AAP had also been discussed in council meetings, at an open house event and at public information booths, in addition to frequent news reports and regular discussion on social media, including on anti-AAP pages.

The city said the process used to calculate the number of electors was fair, reasonable and “based on the best available information.”

The municipality noted the calculation — which relied on Statistics Canada's 2021 census data, BC Stats and city records — was approved by council in July, putting it past the time limit set out for for a challenge.

The City of Kamloops said other allegations laid out in Wunderlich’s petition, including a claim that the city censored opposition, “are not supported by evidence, lack particulars, omit mention of relevant facts and otherwise have no or insufficient foundation in fact or law.”

'Insulting' affidavit

Wunderlich’s court filings included affidavits from herself and a number of others.

In its response, the City of Kamloops asked the court to strike portions of the petitioners’ affidavits. The city argued affidavits can’t include frivolous or vexatious claims and should be limited only to what someone would be allowed to put forward as evidence at a trial.

The city claims Wunderlich’s affidavit includes sections that contain defamatory comments about donors toward the Kamloops Centre for the Arts, comments wishing injury or death to a local reporter and an “insulting caricature of Kamloops City Council members.”

The city said other affidavits included hearsay, and statements not relevant to the matter before the court.

Castanet has not reviewed the affidavits.