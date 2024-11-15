Heavy police presence seen in North Kamloops neighbourhood

Photo: Joseph Jack

UPDATE: 10:32 p.m.

Mounties could be seen searching an area along Parkcrest Avenue after an incident drew a heavy police presence to the Brocklehurst neighbourhood on Friday evening.

Police tape was seen set up at a residence in the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue. The street was reportedly blocked off to traffic between Singh Street and Laroque Street at about 6:30 p.m.

Passersby told Castanet Kamloops it appeared investigators set up a tent in the area.

Some residents have taken to social media to report hearing what sounded like a gun shot fired in the neighbourhood.

Multiple car crashes were also seen in North Kamloops on Friday evening, near the intersection of Fortune Drive and Sydney Avenue.

It is unconfirmed if the Parkcrest police presence is related to the collisions.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to police for more information about the incident.

ORIGINAL: 7:23 p.m.

Kamloops' North Shore neighbourhood is seeing traffic snarls and a heavy emergency vehicle presence on Friday night.

Locals took to X to report multiple car accidents near the intersection of Fortune Drive and Sydney Avenue.

Another crash, in the Parkcrest Avenue and Seventh Street area, has been cleared.

One poster said police have Parkcrest Avenue blocked off between Singh Street and Laroque Streets. They reported seeing RCMP stationed along Ord Road as well, but with traffic in that area still flowing.

Fire crews and ambulances have also been seen in the area.

Castanet has reached out to Kamloops RCMP for more information.