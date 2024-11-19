TNRD board approves new facilities manager job to help shoulder workload with capital projects

Photo: KTW file photo

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is adding a new management position to alleviate staff workload shouldering facilities management, and capital projects.

At its last regular meeting the board voted unanimously, without discussion, to create a new, full-time facilities manager position with an annual salary of $132,479, including benefits, beginning next year.

The position is the first of two new hires to be included in the upcoming 2025 budget.

The new role will lead all management tasks of TNRD facilities, splitting the work of capital projects and facilities management into two.

In a staff report to the board, the regional district says staff have historically completed less than half of large capital projects due to resource constraints.

“Managers are left trying to address project management needs off the side of their desk due to the current facilities managers lacking time to address these needs,” the staff report stated.

Currently, facilities management is led by a manager of capital Projects and facilities supported by two CUPE staff members, and there is a large workload supporting facility management of 13 regional library locations, the TNRD Civic Building, a facility on Mission Flats Road, water and wastewater sites and management of various contracts.

“This leaves very little dedicated time to implement, monitor and ensure the success of capital projects — a growing and essential need for the regional district,” the report stated.

The report stated the new job also presents a long-range opportunity to expand facilities management to support other TNRD buildings currently managed ad-hoc by various contractors or staff — such as community halls, parks, fire halls and solid waste facilities.

“This shift will help to address overtime, on call issues and will enable staff to address the need for additional resources to address the increased need of capital projects and project management,” the staff report to the board stated.

According to the report, this new position would allow staff to more effectively focus their time and attention to dedicated projects, increasing success and engagement.