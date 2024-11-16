First Nations oppose expansion of Highland Valley Copper mine due to environmental concerns

Photo: KTW file photo Highland Valley Copper mine

A pair of First Nations are opposing a major expansion proposed for the Highland Valley Copper mine, located approximately 75 kilometres southwest of Kamloops.

The Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation (SSN) — a governance group made up of the Skeetchestn and Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc bands — have now laid out their reasons for opposing the mine extension.

Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine (HVC) is looking to extend its shelf life to 2040 from the current 2028 through an expansion of its existing infrastructure. The company’s plans call for the extension of two open pits, increased tailings storage capacity, infrastructure upgrades, a landfill relocation and increased water usage. The project will also include the potential realignment of a section of Highway 97C.

The SSN said in its decision it “does not give its free, prior, and informed consent” to the mine expansion.

“Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation has determined that the impacts of the proposed Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension Project are neither reasonable nor sustainable. The Highland Valley Copper Mine has already caused serious harm to the lands and water in SSN’s ancestral lands, and SSN believes that the proposed poject would lead to more significant and permanent damage,” the decision reads.

The SSN formed an environmental assessment review panel to assess the mine expansion project. Chair Wayne Christian said the panel heard and received written evidence from 70 witnesses, including 21 knowledge keepers, 17 technical experts, 19 witnesses appearing on behalf of Teck and five for the provincial government.

“This was very specific and focused in terms of this area of Secwepemculecw and all its impacts — past impacts, present impacts and future impacts,” Christian said of the SSN assessment process.

The SSN said it has now submitted a comprehensive report on its decision to B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office (EAO), listing key considerations in denying consent to the project, which includes concerns over increased water pollution, habitat loss and dust creation.

Key considerations

The SSN said the mine has historically polluted waterways and disrupted habitat in the area, and the expansion would impact an additional 1,500 hectares of land.

It said the expansion would further reduce the amount of land for traditional practices on top of what’s been lost to forest fires and logging and further deplete wildlife habitat, which goes against their beliefs in properly managing and caring for the environment.

The SSN said that even if Teck fully reclaimed the land after closing Highland Valley Copper, “the legacy impacts of the mine will prohibit us from fully exercising our rights and title.”

According to the SSN, the increase in water use for the mine expansion would further deplete its aquifers.

It said the proposed expansion would use “significantly more water” and predicts water flows would return to pre-mine levels in approximately 2073 if the expansion didn’t proceed. However, if it does proceed that rejuvenation is expected to take an additional 80 years, pushed back until 2154.

The SSN also said Teck plans to build a water treatment plant 120 years after the mine closes to treat water that will naturally fill the mine pit after operations, which is not sustainable.

“A water treatment facility should be built at the start of the project and not addressed later,” the SSN decision read. “It is unfair for Teck to make billions of dollars in profit from extracting so much ore while leaving the cleanup for future generations to manage.”

The SSN said the expansion would produce increased emissions and dust, and members are concerned for the health of wildlife that eat plants covered in the material, and impacts further down the food chain.

Public comment window open

Teck estimates an additional 900 million tonnes of ore could be mined as the result of the expansion — a yield of approximately 1.95 million tonnes of additional copper over the life of the project. If the project is approved, construction is expected to take about three years to complete.

The company also says proceeding with the HVC mine life extension will sustain an average of 1,300 jobs and is expected to create $435 million in additional GDP during the construction phase of the project.

The extension is undergoing an environmental assessment process under the B.C. Environmental Assessment Act, which includes consulting First Nations and other stakeholders.

In an emailed response to Castanet, a spokesperson with B.C.’s EAO said it has finished its assessment of potential impacts from the project, which it carried out in consultation with First Nations and technical experts.

It is currently holding a public comment period on its draft report detailing the findings of the assessment, which is open until Nov. 22.

The EAO spokesperson confirmed the government has received notice of non-consent from SSN, and is awaiting notices from the remaining First Nations, noting that 16 First Nations have been participating in the assessment.

Once the public comment period closes, the EAO will update its report to reflect submissions from participating First Nations and feedback from the public.

The EAO expects to provide its assessment report on the potential positive and negative impacts of the Highland Valley Copper mine extension to the ministers of Environment and Energy and Mines in December, to support their decision on whether or not to approve the project.

According to the SSN, should the province “unilaterally approve” the proposed expansion without its consent, SSN has also prepared 105 conditions which should accompany any government approval of the HVC mine project.

Castanet has asked Teck about the project and the band’s decision and is awaiting replies.