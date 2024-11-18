Kamloops city council will revisit $2M facility maintenance funding recommendation

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops council members will be revisiting a recommendation from city staff to boost its capital maintenance budget by $2 million after initially turning down the request last month.

The recommendation — along with another asking council to consider hiring two full-time staff — were to be presented as part of the budgeting process for next year if approved.

In two split votes, council opted to turn down the recommendations.

During a Nov. 5 council meeting, Coun. Bill Sarai suggested taking another look at staff’s proposal, noting some councillors received new information on the topic during a Southern Interior Local Government Association asset management meeting.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk, who voted against both the staff recommendations, said he wanted to take another look.

“As we went through that day, [I] realized that there was an awful lot more behind that I don't think I understood before I cast my vote,” Karpuk said.

“I would be in favour of supporting this now learning as much information as I did at that seminar. I’m glad my colleague has brought that forward.”

Council asked staff to put the matter back on the agenda for the following committee meeting.

The two recommendations were put forward in response to the Civic Facilities Master Plan. The document, the first of its kind for the city, evaluates the condition of civic buildings, including the city’s fire halls, and puts forward necessary improvements.

A staff report said the Civic Facilities Master Plan was developed to help answer questions about civic facilities, including which investments might be needed to keep specific buildings functioning, if there’s enough space to accommodate current or future needs.

Assessments found city buildings are largely well maintained and generally meet their intended purpose.

The staff report noted the overall replacement value of the city’s current facilities is estimated at $1.5 billion.

The current capital maintenance budget is set at $1.5 million, which is 0.10 per cent of the replacement value. However, industry best practices for capital maintenance and improvements ranges from two to four per cent.

Staff suggested phasing in a $2-million increase to the maintenance budget, for a total of $3.5 million. This would be funded by an existing asset management reserve fund which was started by the previous council in 2019.

This reserve accumulates a 0.5-per-cent tax revenue annually.

The staff report said increasing the capital maintenance budget wouldn’t have any additional effect on taxation beyond this already-approved contribution to the asset management reserve fund.

Staff have also proposed adding two staff positions, including a facilities technologist and a building professional, estimated to cost $250,000 annually.

It’s estimated this will have an 0.08 per cent tax increase, about $2, for both 2025 and 2026.

The committee of the whole will revisit its decision on both proposals on Tuesday. The committee’s decision will be brought forward to a council meeting for a final approval.