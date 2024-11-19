BCICF Christmas Cheer booth visited by woman, daughter celebrating new citizenship

Photo: BC Interior Community Foundation Raj Bhatti and daughter Xena at a Christmas Cheer Fund pop-booth set up at Gold Leaf Pastries on Thursday, Oct. 13.

A Christmas Cheer Fund pop-up booth set up in a Dufferin pastry shop was visited by a woman and her daughter celebrating a new citizenship.

Raj Bhatti and her daughter Xena dropped by BC Interior Community Fund's Christmas Cheer booth at Gold Leaf Pastries on Thursday. Bhatti said she had become a Canadian citizen that morning, and was celebrating with a delicious dessert.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Christmas Cheer Fund is welcome to attend one of the pop-up booths over the coming weeks and chat with the BCICF team.

The fundraiser supports the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, the Centre for Seniors Information’s Secret Santa program and the BGC Kamloops Journey Fund.

The next Cheer pop-up is on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 5-Bean Brew Bar on Summit Drive.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).