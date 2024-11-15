Kamloops RCMP say suspects still sought, but bows, arrows recovered after archery club burglary

Photo: Kamloops RCMP A number of items were found and returned to the Kamloops Bowbenders after a burglary last month.

Police say a large amount of items, including bows, arrows and armguards, have been found and returned to a Kamloops archery club following a burglary last month.

The Kamloops Bowbenders said nearly 50 bows were among the $15,000 stolen in a burglary that happened just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

In a news release, Mounties said the search for suspects continues, but bows, arrows, hats, shirts, armguards and gloves were found Tuesday in an area along Westsyde Road.

“As part of the investigative process, police were led to an area outside of town where many items belonging to the group were located and retrieved by officers,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“Evidence was seized for forensic examination and the rest of the items were returned to the club.”

Katie Britton, director of Kamloops Bowbenders, said the club was happy to have some of the stolen items returned.

“It’s good, because now we can start to plan for our beginners programs again,” Britton said in a statement.

She said the club would start assessing which things were salvageable for use and which equipment was still missing.

Britton noted the community has been supportive following the break and enter by providing donations and information.

Evelyn said since the initial break and enter report, police have received a number of tips and continue to follow up on information.

“It’s was great to see so many items recovered and returned, but the investigation isn’t over yet,” Evelyn said.

“The public is encouraged to please contact police as soon as possible if they have information that could be related, including the identity of the suspects or the movements of the truck they were observed driving.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops police at 250-828-3000.