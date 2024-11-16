City of Kamloops offers residents new program to help create more energy-efficient homes

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops residents hoping to retrofit their homes to be more energy efficient now have access to a new tool to guide them through the process.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said it will be offering the award-winning Retrofit Assist program to residents.

“Deep energy retrofits allow homeowners to significantly enhance their home’s comfort and energy performance by addressing air leakage and improving insulation, followed by installing low carbon, high efficiency heating and cooling systems,” said Glen Cheetham, the city’s climate and sustainability manager, in a statement.

“While not every participant will undertake a full deep energy retrofit, Retrofit Assist supports homeowners at every level, helping them implant one or all of these key improvements.”

The city said Retrofit Assist, a free concierge service, provides participants with guidance on how to make their homes more energy efficient and comfortable in all seasons.

The program can help connect homeowners to advisors and contractors specializing in retrofits, and will provide support to maximize available rebates.

The city said it also offers rebate top-ups for installing electric vehicle chargers and heat pumps or upgrading eligible fireplace appliances.

However, the city noted additional support will help to meet the City’s Community Climate Action Plan target of retrofitting two per cent of homes each year and achieving an average 50 per cent reduction in household greenhouse gas emissions.

More information about the Retrofit Assist program can be found on the program website or through the City of Kamloops website.