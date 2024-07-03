Environment Canada says 'anomalous' heat spell expected to peak over weekend

Photo: KTW File

Environment Canada says an “anomalous” heat spell is predicted to hit the region later this week and is expected to remain for several days, with temperatures potentially peaking around 37 C.

Ken Dosanjh, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the heat wave will be the first of the year for the region and is due to a ridge of high pressure expected to build off the B.C. coastline.

“Anticipated pretty much from Wednesday onwards of sunny skies and kind of clear nights continuing all the way to probably mid next week, there’s no clear signal when this anomalous heat spell will end,” he said.

He said it appears the heat spell could last until the middle to the end of next week.

While seasonal averages are around 27 C for this time of year, Dosanjh said temperatures are expected to reach the mid 30s.

“We'll be looking at mid 30s into Saturday. Friday will be low 30s. Saturday kind of flirting with 35 C, and then Sunday, Monday being closer to 35 C to 37 C,” he said.

Dosanjh said Kamloops saw about 81.6 per cent of its normal June precipitation, despite seeing rain events throughout the month.

“There’s a few good precipitation spells. However, we do have generally a long memory of persistent drought over a few years,” he said.

“While it’s been very nice to have a generally unsettled wet condition continuing until July, we are seeing a noticeable change in temperature. So we will see a bit of a dry period that will occur pretty much this week and next.”

The criteria for a heat warning includes two consecutive daytime highs of 35 C and one consecutive overnight low of 18 C, but Dosanjh said it's still unknown if a warning will be issued.

“I can't say for certain whether a heat warning will be necessitated,” he said. “We will be close to heat warning criteria for sure.”

Dosanjh added that residents should be cautious during the heat spell. He said people should stay out of the sun at peak hours, around 2 p.m., and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

He added that public areas, such as libraries, typically have air conditioning and can be a good location to stay cool.