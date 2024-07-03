TNRD asks province for emergency relief dollars following flash flooding in Savona

Photo: TNRD This photo shows damage to a road on Sunday after a storm caused flash flooding in Savona.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says it is asking the province to provide disaster relief funding after a substantial amount of debris fell on Savona due to heavy rain on the weekend.

On Sunday, torrential rains caused flash flooding in the small Kamloops Lake community and closed Highway 1 for a number of hours.

The storm rolled into the area early Sunday evening and parked itself right above Savona.

TNRD manager of emergency and community services Kevin Skrepnek said the TNRD has applied to the province for disaster financial assistance funding and is waiting to hear back on the status of its application.

He said if approved, individual homeowners impacted by the flooding will then need to apply to the province directly to receive funding to assist their cleanup efforts.

“We make the initial ask and provide the rationale that we consider this to be a disaster, and then, at that point, it's between the residents and the province,” Skrepnek said.

Savona hard hit by mud and debris

Skrepnek, who has been in the community since the flooding began, said there were about three main areas of town that were “fairly hard hit” by the flooding.

“There was a pretty significant amount of water moving through the areas,” Skrepnek said.

He said the rain was causing debris to flow from the hills above town onto subdivisions in Savona. He said debris also fell on the highway and one of two Canadian Pacific rail lines, leaving it impassable.

He said the rail company has been working to clear that track and the Ministry of Transportation was having road and culvert repairs done around Savona on Tuesday.

There were no reported injuries or fatalities from the flash flood, Skrepnek said.

“In some cases [it’s] just debris in [people’s] front yard or on their driveways. In other cases, you've got pretty significant damage to basements and crawlspaces,” Skrepnek said.

Skrepnek said he’s seen a lot of “neighbours helping neighbours” in their recovery efforts.

“Still a fair bit of cleaning up to be done,” Skrepnek said.

He said the TNRD has limited tools to address debris covering private properties, which is generally up to individual homeowners to clear, but, in addition to asking the province to open up disaster relief funding, the regional district will help move debris out of town.

On Tuesday evening the regional district announced it received a financial donation from Enbridge, allowing it to partner with Skeetchestn Indian Band and the Savona Improvement District to offer debris removal to Savona residents impacted by the flooding.

Mud, trees and organic material will be gathered and delivered to the Savona Transfer Station, with curbside collection taking place July 8.

Skrepnek said there was no damage to any TNRD building in Savona from the flash flood.

“The water system wasn't impacted, the library, the fire hall, the elementary school that are out there — thankfully, none of those were damaged,” Skrepnek said.

Assessment in progress

Skrepnek said the regional district has also asked the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations to conduct an assessment of the hills above Savona to determine if there is any further threat of flash flooding going forward.

He said he heard from longtime residents who reported the flash flood was an unusual event, which prompted the request for the assessment, which began Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re curious to see why this happened. Was this just a freak event given the rain we had Sunday night?” Skrepnek said.

He said the area was impacted in 2021 by the Tremont Creek wildfire, which burned above town, and the regional district is eager to know if there may have been any geotechnical issues from the fire that played a role in Sunday’s mudslides.

He said he’s not sure how long the assessment might take, but noted he’s not aware of an ongoing immediate threat of more landslides.

Report damages to the TNRD

Skrepnek said three families were displaced by the flooding and are now accessing emergency support services in Kamloops, though more people could be staying with family and friends unbeknownst to the TNRD.

Floodwaters damaged an estimated 20 homes. According to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, an estimated five homes have been deemed uninhabitable, and residents are being offered emergency supports in Kamloops and Cache Creek.

Skrepnek said the TNRD is asking anyone who wants to report any damages to their homes from the flash flood by calling 250-377-2188.